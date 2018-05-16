Oregon State Spring Analysis: Cornerbacks
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com is breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
Let’s continue the offseason analysis with the cornerbacks.
Who's Gone?
Kyle White (graduation)
Who's Back?
Dwayne Williams, Sr.
Shawn Wilson, Jr.
Xavier Crawford, Jr.
Jay Irvine, RS-Jr.
Isaiah Dunn, So.
Kaleb Hayes, RS-Fr.
Justin Gardner, RS-Fr.
Jaydon Grant, RS-So.
Who's Coming In?
Wilson burst onto the scene for the Beavers as a true freshman this spring when he made several fumble forcing highlight hits on Christian Wallace and Artavis Pierce at the Dam City Showcase in Beaverton. Wilson an early enrollee, has also received reps this spring and could figure into playing time if injuries happen to strike. Robinson hasn’t yet arrived at Oregon State and won’t until August and with the depth of the group, he’ll likely redshirt.
