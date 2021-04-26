BeaversEdge - 3 Burning Questions Heading Into The Stretch Run Of Spring Football

With the Oregon State football team entering its fourth week of spring practices, BeaversEdge.com gives three burning questions heading into the stretch run.

If there's been one constant for the Oregon State football team several weeks into spring workouts, it's that the defense looks a lot better than where they were last season.

Even in the wake of losing Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Nahshon Wright, & Isaiah Dunn in the offseason, the Beavers have returned a group that's heavy on experience and they've played like a veteran defense these first couple of weeks.

First and foremost, it's worth pointing out that the defensive line looks to be hands and feet above where they were last season. It's early, and we still need a sample size for reference, but compared to watching this unit last year, there are tangible signs of growth.

Whether that's being able to limit inside zone running plays to just a yard or two, getting more pressure on the quarterback, or simply moving the line of scrimmage backward, we've seen the Beavers take several steps forward in that regard.

Additionally, Oregon State's secondary is poised to be much better as well as we've seen the depth and talent on full display.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, and defensive backs coach Blue Adams have all expressed that this is the most talent and depth in the room top-to-bottom they've had during their tenures, and it's not hard to see why.

Whether it's having several guys who can play multiple positions, a ton of experience, or that gritty nature you love to see in a defensive back, the Beavers have it all in the back end.

Now, the biggest challenge for this group will be putting it all together with consistency. Unlike previous seasons where the defense was hamstrung by depth, it's much less of a point of concern this season, so the time is now for this defense to show us their best.