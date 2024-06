PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After hosting a high quality group of prospects on campus last weekend for official visits, Oregon State will have a much smaller group of visitors this weekend in Corvallis. In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, only three prospects are scheduled to be on campus this weekend.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at each prospect and offers the latest on their recruitment.