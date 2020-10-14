BeaversEdge - Oregon State Selected to Host Four NCAA Postseason Events

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Beavers will continue their run of putting on major postseason events, as the NCAA has selected Oregon State to host a 2024 Women’s Basketball Regional, the First and Second Rounds of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, a 2026 Men's Golf Regional and a 2026 Women's Gymnastics Regional.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring NCAA events in all four of these sports to the state of Oregon,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Our department has hosted a number of top-level NCAA Championship competitions over the last several years, and we look forward to working with our terrific partners at Sports Oregon, the Rose Quarter, and Travel Portland to continue putting on first-class events. We are eager to embrace another great chance to showcase our state and our university.”

The Beavers have served as the host school for numerous NCAA events in recent years, including a 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional, a 2019 Gymnastics Regional, the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019, and eight Baseball Regionals since 2005. Oregon State is also slated to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center.

"We are excited for the opportunity to hold both NCAA events in Portland at the Rose Quarter,” said Amanda Mann, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Rose Quarter Operations. “We hope to continue bringing high-level basketball to Portland in partnership with Sport Oregon, Oregon State, and Travel Portland."

The 2019 Women’s Basketball Regional at Moda Center featured great games and record-breaking attendance. The Beavers were also slated to host a 2020 Regional in Portland before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon State is one of the most successful women’s basketball programs of the last decade, having appeared in every WBCA Coaches Poll since the end of the 2013-14 Season. The Beavers have made the last four Sweet 16’s and the last six NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2016.

Moda Center has been the venue for the opening rounds of the Men’s NCAA Tournament in 2009, 2012, and 2015, in addition to the upcoming events in 2022 and 2026. The city of Portland also served as the host for four other NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament events, including 1965 Final Four at the Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State has made the NCAA Tournament 17 times in program history, making the Final Four in 1949 and 1963.

“We are extremely excited to host these premier NCAA basketball events again in our city,” said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. “We’re a top-tier basketball town, and we’re thrilled to showcase Portland again to the NCAA.”

The 2026 Gymnastics Regional will mark the 17th time the event has taken place at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has also hosted the Pac-12 Championships on five occasions and held the NCAA Championships in Corvallis in 1990, 1993, and 2006. The Beavers have made it to an NCAA Regional every year since 1975, and have advanced to the NCAA Championship meet on 31 occasions.

The 2026 Men’s Golf Regional will be played at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. The Beavers previously hosted a Regional at Trysting Tree in 2001, finishing tied for sixth at the event and advancing to the NCAA Championships. Oregon State has made 16 NCAA Regionals since that round was added to the postseason format in 1989, and has finished as high as 11th in the final standings at the NCAA Championships.

