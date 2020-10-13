PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

People always say in the world of recruiting that relationships ultimately decide who lands who, and another testament to that was added when Arlington (TX) wide receiver Jimmy Valsin committed to Oregon State. Valsin's commitment happened on October 5th, which was longer than Valsin wanted to wait thanks to the great relationships that were made early on between himself and the coaching staff.

"It feels good to finally get this process over with," said Valsin. "I wanted to commit on May 1st but everyone told me to wait. I took a virtual visit earlier during the pandemic and really liked it."

Coach Hynson, who has made it a point for Oregon State to have a presence in Texas, got in contact face-to-face with Valsin before many of the other schools on his offer list. The two have talked consistently ever since, and Valsin has not questioned once whether or not he is wanted in Corvallis.

"I chose OSU because Coach Hynson was one of the first college coaches to see my talent," Valsin explained. "The first time was at the USC camp and we got to talk to him a little. The coaching staffed showed they really wanted me since the beginning and always stayed in contact. I also feel I have the ability to play early and really make a strong impact and help bring OSU back to prominence."