Oregon State Scores 21 In Opening Day Win

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Eight Beavers recorded two hits and freshmen Travis Bazzana and Mason Guerra both drove in three runs as No. 11 Oregon State defeated New Mexico, 21-1, in the opening day for both teams Friday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers, as a team, rapped out 20 hits and scored at least one run in six of their eight innings at bat. That includes five runs in the second to go ahead for good after New Mexico opened the game with a run in the top half of the inning. OSU closed out the game with an 11-run eighth inning, which was highlighted by Guerra’s three-run double in his first career at bat.

Wade Meckler, Jabin Trosky, Jacob Melton, Gavin Logan, Matthew Gretler and Kyle Dernedde all had two hits as well.

In addition, Trosky, Melton and Gretler all drove in a pair in the Beavers’ 82nd all-time opening day victory.

Cooper Hjerpe and four Oregon State relievers held New Mexico to one run on four hits and five walks. Hjerpe limited the Lobos to two hits and a run with four walks in five innings to pick up the win. Hjerpe struck out eight as the Beavers totaled 12 overall.

The loss, meanwhile, went to New Mexico starter Tristin Lively. He allowed five hits and five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Oregon State’s 21 runs marked the most on opening day since the 1960 team defeated Whitman, 23-1, on its opening day.

Next Up

The Beavers take on Gonzaga at 11 a.m. PT Saturday in Surprise.

That Ties A Record

- Garret Forrester walked five times to equal an Oregon State record.

- He drew walks in the first, second, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

- The last Beaver to walk five times in a game was Jake Rodriguez in 2013 versus Bryant.

After One Game

- Oregon State’s batting average after one game stands at .465.

- The Beavers, who totaled two doubles and two triples, have a slugging percentage of .605.

- OSU also drew 12 walks for a .586 on-base percentage.

First Hit Of 2022

- The first hit of the season belonged to Gavin Logan, who tripled to left center in the second.

- That ignited a five-run inning for the Beavers. Gretler drove in a run on a sac fly, while Bazzana, Forrester, Melton and TJ Wheeler all drove in runs.

Other Firsts

- Bazzana made his first career start, getting the nod at second base.

- Dernedde made his first career start at shortstop. His prior starts for the Beavers all came at second base.

- Ben Ferrer and Jayson Hibbard made their OSU debuts on the mound. Ferrer struck out one in an inning of work, while Hibbard closed the game out with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

- Trosky, Guerra, Wheeler and Tanner Smith made their OSU debuts as well.

