2020 DT interested in the Beavs

Sacramento, California defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott received an offer from Oregon State last week, and has already been doing his research on the school. With a strong passion for animals, Norman-Lott was very pleased to find out that Oregon State offered a top Zoology degree.



With a potential visit in the works, Beaver coaches have a chance to make a strong impression on someone who is already interested in the academic side of the school.



“I want to major in Zoology, and I have been checking out the colleges I have offers from to see if they have a Zoology major. Oregon State actually has one of the top programs.”



