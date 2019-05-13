Oregon State Recruiting News 5/13
2020 DT interested in the Beavs
Sacramento, California defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott received an offer from Oregon State last week, and has already been doing his research on the school. With a strong passion for animals, Norman-Lott was very pleased to find out that Oregon State offered a top Zoology degree.
With a potential visit in the works, Beaver coaches have a chance to make a strong impression on someone who is already interested in the academic side of the school.
“I want to major in Zoology, and I have been checking out the colleges I have offers from to see if they have a Zoology major. Oregon State actually has one of the top programs.”
MORE: 2020 DT Omar Norman-Lott planning a potential visit to Oregon State
Two in-state targets commit to Cal
2020 targets Casey Filkins (WR) and Andy Alfieri (LB) both appeared to be very interested in Oregon State, but Beaver fans received some unfortunate news on Saturday when the duo committed to the Golden Bears within a two hour span.
Join the conversation: The Dam Board
I am proud and excited to announce that I have COMMITTED to the University of California, Berkeley!! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/eJ7mFzdCPy— Andy Alfieri (@alfieri_andy) May 12, 2019
I cannot thank my family, teammates, coaches, and trainers enough for their continuous support throughout this process. Without them, I would not be in this position. I would like to announce that I am COMMITTED to the University of California, Berkeley! GO BEARS 💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/fK6TBNeLIg— Casey Filkins (@cfilk9_) May 12, 2019
Offers flying in California
Beaver coaches have been on the road recruiting daily, and sent out multiple offers in the state of California. More specifically, five prospects at Mater Dei High School and St. John Bosco added a new offer from Oregon State.
The following players received an offer:
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
Beavers first Pac-12 school in for Benjamin Bray
For the better part of April, 2020 OL Benjamin Bray had only received one offer from Northern Arizona University. That changed when Utah State offered him on April 25th, and a few schools began to take notice.
Oregon State did what they do very well, and extended Bray his first Pac-12 offer. Since then, Bray has blown up, adding offers from Arizona State, Colgate, Cal, and San Diego State.
God is incredible! First Pac-12 offer from Oregon State! Thank you @BeaverFootball @CoachRyanPayne and Coach M. pic.twitter.com/wvNPl56LzS— Benjamin Bray (@__BenBray__) May 8, 2019