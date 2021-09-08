Oregon State RB Ta'Ron Madison Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After struggling to crack the depth chart in his time in Corvallis, Oregon State running back Ta'Ron Madison has entered the transfer portal.

"I'd like to thank the Oregon State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to pursue my dream," Madison said via Twitter. "To the friends I've made and to the rest of the players on this team, I wish y'all the best of luck this season. I'm officially entering the transfer portal and looking for a new home!"

The 6-foot-1, 229-pounder, who was in his third season in Corvallis as a redshirt freshman, wasn't able to break into the running back rotation as he only appeared in two games during his career.

The first came in 2019, where he carried the ball twice for four yards against Cal Poly, while the second came in 2020 against Utah where he took one carry for two yards.

With Madison no longer in the fold, the Beavers have B.J. Baylor, Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Isaiah Newell, and Damir Collins at running back.

The Beavers are back in action against Hawaii on Saturday at 8 p.m.