Oregon State To Decide On Starting QB Later In The Week

After playing both Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan against Purdue, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that they'll decide on who starts against Hawaii later in the week.

"We're going to take a couple of days of practice and decide on who starts against Hawaii," Smith said. "We really want to let these guys practice. Some of it is the game plan and what we want to accomplish on Saturday and who does things well."

Noyer, who started the game before being pulled midway through the third quarter, finished with a subpar line of 10-of-21 for 91 yards and one interception.

"There were a few threw throws that he needed to make. At the same time, there were times where the pass-protection needed to be better for him."

Per PFF, OSU's pass block score was one of the lowest in the Smith/Jim Michalczik era, so it was certainly an off night for a veteran group that's usually very stout.



"They pushed the pocket really well. It wasn't scheme mistakes, it was just squeezing the pocket, getting on edges, and getting hits on the QB. At the same time, we had plenty of snaps where we are protected and we have a guy open and have to hit them."

Nolan, who was inserted midway through the third, instantly ignited the offense as he went 10-of-16 for 157 yards while also adding 13 yards rushing. He also led two touchdown scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

"Chance did some solid things, made a couple of really nice throws, and really gave us a spark offensively. There are definetly a couple of throws he'd like to have back."

In terms of Tristan Gebbia's status, it doesn't sound like his return is imminent as Smith indicated that his recovery is taking longer than expected.

"I wish he was closer, but he's just not. He's doing everything he can, but that (hamstring) is just continuing to hold him back. He's not available this week."

While Nolan was able to come in and provide an offensive spark, the Beavers want to factor in the entire body of work over the next few days before making the final decision.

"Look, Chance came in and probably played a little better looking at the body of work, but at the same time, we had fall camp and went with Noyer, and there were reasons for that. So, we figure why rush the decision and let it play out a couple of days."