Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson To Have Shoulder Surgery

Oregon State freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson will undergo right shoulder surgery and is expected to miss most of the 2021 campaign, sources confirmed to BeaversEdge.com.

Gulbranson, a 6-foot-3, 216-pound freshman, was coming off his most productive session with the team as he turned in a very impressive spring that put him right in the mix for being the starting quarterback entering fall camp.

He was coming off a true freshman season in 2020 where he appeared in the final contest of the season against Arizona State, going 6-of-9 for 69 yards and a touchdown.



With Gulbranson set to be on the shelf for a good portion if not all of the upcoming season, the Beavers will turn to newly-minted Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, 2020 starter Tristan Gebbia, 2020 backup Chance Nolan, and freshman Sam Vidlak as the candidates heading into fall camp.

