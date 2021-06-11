BREAKING: Oregon State Lands Former Colorado QB Sam Noyer
Oregon State's quarterback competition just got a whole lot more interesting...
On Friday afternoon, former Colorado quarterback and Beaverton, Ore. native Sam Noyer announced that he had joined the fold for the upcoming 2021 campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder immediately figures into the starting quarterback conversation as he's got one season of eligibility left and boasts significant experience.
Noyer, who spent five seasons in Boulder from 2016 to '20, is coming off a senior year where he started all six games for the Buffs, leading them to a 4-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl.
He threw for 1,101 yards and tallied six touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 55% of his attempts. Additionally, he showcased dual-threat ability, recording six touchdowns and 208 yards on the ground.
He'll join a quarterback competition that features Tristan Gebbia, Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson, & Sam Vidlak entering fall camp.
