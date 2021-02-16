Between season cancellations and dead period extensions, it has become more difficult for recruits to get good film and get their names out to coaches. Despite the limitations, nothing has stopped San Diego (CA) defensive end Zach Rowell, who has seen his stock go up in a big way since the beginning of 2021.

Rowell entered the year with an empty offer sheet, and today holds offers from San Diego State, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon State, and Oregon.

"Everything is good, everything is really good," Rowell said. "It has been a great experience so far and things are starting to pick up. At the end of the day I am just humbled and blessed to get these opportunities to play at the next level."

While it's difficult to find and positives from not having a season, Rowell used the extra time to really hone in on his craft and improve both his size and speed in a big way.

"I have really been focusing on taking time out to make videos and reach out to coaches," said Rowell. "Every day I am grinding in the weight room or going to the field to get some field work in, just doing everything I can to show how much I have improved."

Oregon State was one of the teams to take notice of Rowell's videos, and were one of the latest to extend an offer.