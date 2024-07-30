One of the top questions surrounding Oregon State's offense entering the 2024 campaign is who ultimately settles in at wide receiver.

The Beavers lost all three starters from last year, with Anthony Gould going pro, Silas Bolden seeking the portal, and Jesiah Irish exhausting his eligibility.

The Beavers and position coach Kefense Hynson went to work in the offseason, landing a true No. 1 option in former Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons. The Portland native returning home is a big coup for OSU as he has all the skills, speed, and height to be a real weapon out wide. We didn't see him in spring due to a minor injury, but he'll be ready to roll once camp is underway.

Adding uncertainty to the room is the status of the Beavers' top returning receiver from a season ago Jimmy Valsin. Valsin missed the spring with an injury, and we knew he likely wouldn't be ready for the regular season, but there are some doubts about his playing status for the '24 campaign, so that'll be a top question we ask Bray on Wednesday.

If it's the latter, it would be a sizable loss as Valsin flashed moments of being an effective receiver for the Beavers down the stretch. It would be an unfortunate setback for a guy who has taken all the right steps to put himself in a position to be in the rotation.

Hynson and the coaching staff also deserve massive kudos for hanging onto some of the more talented pieces of the original 2024 recruiting class, landing receivers Malachi Durant and Eddie Freauff, even when Michigan State showed interest.