PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's fall camp gets underway this week, and as we begin to prepare for this fall, we take a look at a few members of the Beavers transfer class from this offseason who could make an impact this fall.

MORE: EDGE Top 25: No. 1 Joshua Gray | MBB: Beavers Add International Prospect | Which Prospects Are Visiting This Weekend | Top Oregon Prospects P2 | Beavers Add Las Vegas DB Trey Glasper | Who Are Top Oregonians In 2026?