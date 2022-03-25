Oregon State Baseball Set To Face California

With the Oregon State baseball team (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) set to face California (10-10, 3-3) in Berkeley for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State has won five consecutive over California and is now 50-44 all-time versus the Golden Bears.

- The Beavers are 9-1 over their last 10 games against Cal, with the lone loss a 3-2 decision to open the 2019 series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

- OSU has won nine of the last 10 series versus Cal. The Beavers are 24-6 against the Golden Bears over that stretch.

- Cooper Hjerpe and Travis Bazzana are the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively. Hjerpe struck out a career-best 12 in a win Friday versus Arizona State. Bazzana, meanwhile, collected eight hights, 11 RBI and two home runs in five games versus Grand Canyon and Arizona State.

- Bazzana's eight RBI in the series opener against the Sun Devils were one shy of tying Ken Bowen's 1985 school record (versus Chico State). Bazzana is the first Beaver with eight RBI since Shea McFeely versus Portland in 2004.

- Bazzana stretched his hit streak to seven games with a 3-for-4 day Wednesday versus Seattle. He has 15 RBI with two home runs and two doubles over that stretch. He has pushed ahead to second in the Pac-12 with 25 RBI this season.

- Bazzana is second only to Jacob Melton, who has 35 RBI on the year. Both tie for the team lead with 10 multi-hit games in 2022.

- Hjerpe lowered his ERA in Pac-12 play during his career to 3.04 after the outing versus ASU. Comparatively, his ERA in non-con play is 4.69.

- OSU is 9-2 when scoring first this season, and 7-1 away from home.

- OSU has outscored opponents 32-10 in the first and 35-5 in the eighth this season.