BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB Set To Host Oregon

With the Oregon State men's basketball set to close out the regular season against the Oregon Ducks at Gill Coliseum on Sunday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the team in advance of the rivalry matchup...

- Oregon State and Oregon are meeting for the 356th time, making it the most contested rivalry in college basketball. The Beavers hold a 191-164 advantage, including a 104-64 edge in games played in Corvallis.

- The Beavers have defeated the Ducks 191 times, the second-most wins against a single team in NCAA history (Kansas has 201 wins over Kansas State) ...

- If Ethan Thompson starts against Oregon, he will equal Gary Payton with the most starts in Oregon State history (120) ...

- Zach Reichle leads the team and is sixth in the Pac-12 in assist/turnover ratio (2.14) ...

- Warith Alatishe leads the Pac-12 in double-figure rebounding games (11) and offensive rebounds per game (3.20)

- Jarod Lucas has gone 5-for-8 from beyond the arc over the last two games ... Roman Silva is shooting a team-best 63.9% (53-for-83) from the field.

- Gianni Hunt tied a career-high with 17 points in the last game at Utah.

- Rodrigue Andela is averaging 6.5 points and shooting 69.2% (18-for-26) from the field over the last six games ...

- The last time Oregon State won four consecutive conference games was 2002-03 (63-48 vs. Washington State; 82-62 vs. Washington; 83-74 at USC; 83-79 at UCLA).

- The Beavers have won four of the last five games in the Rivalry Series and three in a row at Gill Coliseum.

- Oregon State won the first meeting this season, 75-64, on Jan. 23 in Eugene when the Ducks were ranked No. 21 in the nation. It was the Beavers' first true road win over a Top 25 team since Jan. 5, 1985 (52-45 over No. 15 Washington). Thompson scored 19 points, and Alatishe added 14 points and 16 rebounds.