BeaversEdge - Beavers Take Game 2 vs BYU 5-3

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Preston Jones drove in two on a sixth-inning single to send Oregon State to a 5-3 win over BYU Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Jones drove a 1-0 pitch from BYU reliever Carter Smith back up the middle, bringing in two to give the Beavers a 4-3 advantage. Ryan Ober followed that up with an RBI single of his for own for the final two-run tally.

OSU’s bullpen, which consisted of Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Nathan Burns, combined to strike out 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The trio did not allow a hit and gave up just two walks.

Mundt earned the win, his first of the season, while Burns picked up the save. It was also Burns’ first of 2021.

Andy Armstrong went 3-for-3 to pace the OSU offense, which finished with eight hits to BYU’s six. Jones, meanwhile, was 2-for-3 with three RBI; he drove in the Beavers’ second run of the game on a sac fly in the second.

OSU (9-1) opened the game’s scoring with a run in the first, but was matched by the Cougars with one in the second. BYU also scored after OSU went ahead 2-1 and then took the lead in the fifth on an infield single by Joshua Cowden.

Smith took the loss for BYU (3-7 overall), dropping to 0-1 this year.

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers and worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs – two earned – with two walks and five strikeouts. His counterpart, Cy Nielson, allowed three hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The win sent OSU to a nine-game win streak.

Next Up

Oregon State and BYU conclude the three-game series Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

More On The Bullpen

Oregon State’s bullpen has now combined to hold opponents to four earned runs in 39 innings this season, an impressive 0.92 earned run average. The bullpen has also held opponents to just 20 hits while issuing 11 walks. They’ve combined for 43 strikeouts.

Armstrong Goes To Nine

Armstrong extended his hit streak to nine games by going 3-for-3. He is 18-for-35 during the streak and has five doubles, a home run and nine RBI during it.

Tying A Career High

Jones’ three RBI tied his career best, previously set on May 27, 2017 against Abilene Christian. The three RBI marked his first multi-RBI effort of 2021.

Zero E

Oregon State did not commit an error for the second consecutive game and fourth time in its last five. The Beavers have just five errors in their first 10 games of 2021.

On The Hill

Oregon State is slated to send right-hander Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 3.48) to the mound versus BYU right-hander Jack Sterner (0-0, 7.11).

Forrester Makes First Start

Freshman Garret Forrester made his first career start Friday, batting in the No. 8 spot of the lineup at designated hitter. He became the seventh Beaver to bat in the DH spot of the lineup this season.

OSU Athletics