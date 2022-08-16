Oregon State MBB: Pac-12 Weekly Pairings Set

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league's 2022-23 men's basketball season on Monday. The early Pac-12 games were announced during the spring. Oregon State will host Washington on Nov. 30 and play at USC on Dec. 4.

The remainder of league play will resume the week of Dec. 29 and conclude March 4 ahead of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 8-11. The Beavers will not host Washington State or play at UCLA during the 2022-23 season.

Below are the weekly matchups and site designations, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game.

Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

Dec. 29-Jan. 2 – at Oregon

Jan. 4-8 – at Colorado; at Utah

Jan. 11-15 – vs. Arizona; vs. Arizona State

Jan. 18-22 – at California; at Stanford

Jan. 25-29 – vs. Colorado; vs. Utah

Feb. 1-5 – at Arizona; at Arizona State

Feb. 8-12 – vs. UCLA; vs. USC

Feb. 15-19 – at Washington; at Washington State

Feb. 22-26 – vs. Oregon

March 1-4 – vs. California; vs. Stanford

The bracket for the Phil Knight Invitational was announced earlier this summer. The rest of Oregon State’s nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.

