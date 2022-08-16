Oregon State MBB: Pac-12 Weekly Pairings Set
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Nuggets From Oregon State's 11th Day Of Camp | Fall Camp HQ | How Oregon State's 2023 Class Stacks Up With The Pac-12 | The 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's First Scrimmage
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league's 2022-23 men's basketball season on Monday. The early Pac-12 games were announced during the spring. Oregon State will host Washington on Nov. 30 and play at USC on Dec. 4.
The remainder of league play will resume the week of Dec. 29 and conclude March 4 ahead of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 8-11. The Beavers will not host Washington State or play at UCLA during the 2022-23 season.
Below are the weekly matchups and site designations, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game.
Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.
Dec. 29-Jan. 2 – at Oregon
Jan. 4-8 – at Colorado; at Utah
Jan. 11-15 – vs. Arizona; vs. Arizona State
Jan. 18-22 – at California; at Stanford
Jan. 25-29 – vs. Colorado; vs. Utah
Feb. 1-5 – at Arizona; at Arizona State
Feb. 8-12 – vs. UCLA; vs. USC
Feb. 15-19 – at Washington; at Washington State
Feb. 22-26 – vs. Oregon
March 1-4 – vs. California; vs. Stanford
The bracket for the Phil Knight Invitational was announced earlier this summer. The rest of Oregon State’s nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.
OSU
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.