BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6

============================ Ben Roberts is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah. Roberts currently holds 6 offers from Baylor, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah State, and Washington State.



============================ Collin Wright is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Manvel, Texas. Wright currently holds 11 offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Rice, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA, and Washington State.