BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6

Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6
============================
Ben Roberts is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roberts currently holds 6 offers from Baylor, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah State, and Washington State.
============================
Collin Wright is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Manvel, Texas.
Wright currently holds 11 offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Rice, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA, and Washington State.
============================
Carnell Tate is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida.
Tate currently holds 11 offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.
----
