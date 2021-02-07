 BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-07 16:39:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

============================

Ben Roberts is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Roberts currently holds 6 offers from Baylor, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah State, and Washington State.


============================

Collin Wright is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Manvel, Texas.

Wright currently holds 11 offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Rice, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA, and Washington State.

============================

Carnell Tate is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida.

Tate currently holds 11 offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.


----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}