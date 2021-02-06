BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Inch Past Cougars 68-66

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's a clean sweep of the Washington schools for the Oregon State men's basketball team as after knocking off UW on Thursday, the Beavers took care of business against the Cougars on Saturday, winning 68-66 at Gill Coliseum.

Jarod Lucas scored 12 points, his 14th double-figure scoring game of the season and his 12th in the Beavers’ last 13 games.

Ethan Thompson tallied 12 points, as he moved into the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points. Zach Reichle recorded 11 points, his second-straight double-figure game.

With the win, the Beavers (10-7, 6-5 Pac-12) have moved into sixth in the Pac-12 standings are just a half game back of fourth place.

There won't be much time for the team to catch its breath following the win as they'll face Colorado in Boulder on Monday at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.