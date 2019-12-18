Get Premium BeaversEdge.com access for the latest recruiting updates year-round + a FREE $75 Nike gift card

HOUSTON -- Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley each scored 23 points and Oregon State beat Texas-San Antonio 88-78 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Thompson shot 8 of 11 from the field, and Kelley was 7 of 8 as Oregon State (9-1) shot 56% overall and made 25 of 39 free throws.

Tres Tinkle finished with 11 points, and Sean Miller-Moore had 10 for Oregon State.

Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation's leading scorer at 25.2 points a game, scored 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting for the Roadrunners (4-7). Keaton Wallace added 21 points and UTSA shot 45% from the floor, including 15 of 33 on 3-pointers.

The Beavers never trailed and used an 11-2 run to take their largest lead at 38-24 on a Roman Silva layup with four minutes left in the first half. UTSA cut the lead to 41-34 at the half.

Oregon State scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 50-34 lead on a Thompson 3-pointer, and UTSA got no closer than six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: OSU's size was too much for the Roadrunners as the Beavers dominated the points in the paint, 44-14. The Beavers need to find other scoring options outside Kelley, Thompson, and Tinkle, who entered as Oregon State's leading scorer but was in foul trouble throughout.

UP NEXT

Oregon State faces Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

Associated Press