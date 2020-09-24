BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB: Assistant Gregg Gottlieb No Longer On Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State Special Assistant to the Head Coach Gregg Gottlieb is no longer on Wayne Tinkle's staff, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

Prior to spending the 2019-20 season as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Gottlieb was part of the original assistant coaching staff that Tinkle brought to Corvallis. Gottlieb was hired in June of 2014 after a six-year run as an assistant under Ben Braun and Mike Montgomery.

The news, which was first reported by HoopDirt.com, alludes to the notion that Gottlieb was let go as a part of a cost-cutting measure by the university, but an Oregon State spokesman wouldn't comment further than saying he was no longer on staff.

We'll have more information, including whether or not Tinkle plans to fill that position as it comes our way.