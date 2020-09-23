PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

While Oregon State has largely focused on locking down the west coast as a recruiting priority under head coach Jonathan Smith, every now and again we'll see the Beavers trek across the country for a target they really like.

That could be the case for 2022 RB Nemo Squire as the South Carolina native as recently started to hear from the Beavers and is intrigued to know more about them through the recruiting process.

"It's eye-opening for me," Squire said of Oregon State reaching out and showing interest. "It's awakening for me to know that if I just keep working, everyone will see what I can do. I'm grateful that they're showing love and interest. They're a great up and coming program and am honored to hear from them."

While Squire currently holds just three non-power five offers from Georgia State, Morgan State, & Alabama A&M, more offers from bigger schools are likely to start coming in quick as he's rapidly becoming one of the top running backs in South Carolina.

In his freshman and sophomore seasons at South Carolina powerhouse Dillon, Squire racked up over 1,900 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while also showcasing his receiving ability, securing 19 receptions for 202 yards.

While Oregon State hasn't yet offered the dynamic junior 'back, that's the ultimate goal for Squire.

"That would be a blessing from God right there. They've got a great program over there that they're building up and I really like the atmosphere of the school. They take care of their student-athletes really well, so it would be a blessing."

It's not super common for prospective recruits across the country to be familiar with Oregon State, but Squire has prior knowledge about the Beavs and has been hearing really good things about them.

"I knew about Oregon State prior to them contacting me because I've seen what they've been trying to build over there. I've heard some really good things about where they're going and what they're doing right now.”