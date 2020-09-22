BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String -> Luton didn't play in the Jaguars' 33-30 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Luton continues to operate as Gardner Minshew's primary backup. Given the aggressive nature that Minshew plays with, Luton is just one injury away from making his NFL debut. Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> Mannion didn't see action in the Vikings' 28-11 loss to Indianapolis. Being the backup to one of the highest-paid QB's in the league in Cousins, it would likely take an injury for Mannion to see the field. Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String -> After being active, but not logging any statistics in the Bears' first game of the season, Nall secured one reception for two yards in Chicago's 17-13 win over New York on Sunday. Nall has had to be patient waiting for his opportunities, but getting onto the field is a big step in the right direction. Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String -> After failing to get into a rhythm with Deshaun Watson in week one as he was still nursing a quad injury, Cooks was able to find that rapport with Watson in week two against the Ravens as he secured five receptions for 95 yards on eight targets. With Will Fuller V dealing with a hamstring issue, Cooks will likely operate as the No. 1 receiver for Houston over the next couple weeks. Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Second String -> With the Indianapolis tight end room hampered by injuries, Togiai made his NFL debut this past weekend as he served as the No. 2 tight end for the Colts against Minnesota. While Togiai didn't record any stats and wasn't targeted, I noticed him run-blocking on a few plays and he looked the part of being able to hold his own. With Trey Burton on IR and Jack Doyle dealing with a few injuries of his own, Togiai could be in line for more opportunities in the coming weeks as he'll continue to serve as the No. 2 tight end to Phillip Rivers.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> N/A Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> Seumalo suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams and was placed on short-term IR on Monday. It's not expected to be a season-ending injury, but Seumalo will be on the shelf for at least three weeks. Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> N/A Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Nelson helped lead Pittsburgh to a 2-0 start with three tackles and one pass deflection against the Denver Broncos. Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 31-28 win over Miami, Poyer was the fourth-leading tackler for the Bills. He recorded eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. Poyer and the Bills are 2-0 on the year...

Punter