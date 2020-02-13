With the Oregon State baseball team set to open its 2020 season in Surprise Ariz. on February 14th against New Mexico, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter finishes the series where we take a look at Beavers' 2020 roster in terms of the outfield, infield, and pitching staff.

-> After joining the program prior to the start of the 2017 season, Mendazona doesn't appear on the Oregon State roster in 2020. This comes after he played in 40 games in 2019, averaging a .217 average with five doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI.

-> Taylor, who exhausted his eligibility after the conclusion of the 2019 season, is still playing baseball, currently with the Lincoln Salt Dogs organization. Taylor had become a staple at first base for the Beavers, but his offense was a struggle, particularly his senior year when he hit just .153. His best year came in the Beavers' national championship season in 2018 when he hit .274 with 22 RBI's.

-> The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Rutschman will go down as perhaps the best Oregon State player to ever step on the Goss Stadium Diamond. What Rutschman did in three years was nothing short of special, and he's a big reason why the Beavers boast the 2018 National Championship Trophy in the Omaha Room at Goss. Rutschman was a once-in-a-generation talent that was hand-groomed for stardom at the highest level. Outside of him being the best baseball prospect to ever leave Corvallis, Rutschman was the epitome of what a good person is supposed to be. I'm somewhat biased as he hails from my native hometown of Sherwood, Ore., but when you consider where he is now and the work that he put in to get there, you sit back and realize how special of a player and person he is. It won't be long before we hear the likes of Joe Buck calling his name on Primetime...

IF Andy Armstrong: 5-foot-9, 178 pound

-> The most experienced infielder on the roster, Armstrong figures to lock down a starting spot right out the gate. An All- Pac-12 Defensive Team Honorable Mention in 2019, Armstrong presents a reliable glove with a solid offensive repitore. He hit .248 with five doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBI in 35 starts (52 GP) and could be a prime candidate to be the "glue guy" in the infield. His leadership, poise, and maturity are off the charts and I expect him to have a big senior season.

C Troy Claunch: 6-foot, 196 pound Jr.

-> If patience truly is a virtue, than Claunch is chock full of virtue heading into 2020. The 6-foot, 196-pound junior could have likely started at over half of the Pac-12 schools as a freshman/sophomore, but unfortunately for him, he was stuck behind the best catching prospect seen since Buster Posey. Because Rutschman was the leading man, Claunch was forced to be the Robin to Batman. However, now that Rutschman is lighting up the pros, it's Claunch's time to shine. If speaking to him not long ago was any indication, he'll be itching to prove he's capable of being OSU's newest stopper behind the plate.





IF/OF Alex McGarry: 6-foot-2, 207-pound Rs-Jr.

-> One of the biggest bats on the team, McGarry figures to be a big part of the Beavers' offensive production in 2020. After redshirting in 2018, McGarry burst onto the scene in the wake of the Beavers' massive offensive departures after the national championship run as he hit .293 with five doubles, eight home runs, and 29 RBI. An All-Pac-12 first-teamer a year ago, McGarry will be looking to prove that his first season in the orange and black was only the beginning.

IF/C Zack Zalesky: 5-foot-9, 185- pound Rs-Jr.

-> The son of Oregon State wrestling coach Jim Zalesky, Zack could find himself into more playing time in 2020 as he's versatile enough to backup Claunch while also being able to play multiple spots on the infield. He only appeared in 17 games a year ago but posted a decent line as he hit .207 with one double, one homer, and seven RBI. He needs more experience but is a capable player.

IF Matthew Gretler: 5-foot-11, 188- pound So.

-> The younger brother of Oregon State great Michael Gretler, Matthew will be looking to cement his own legacy in his sophomore season. The younger Gretler was impressive in his true-freshman season, sporting a .269 average with two doubles, one homer, and nine RBI. Like his older brother, Gretler showed the clutch gene of getting big hits when needed, and I expect him to further step up his game and seize one of the starting infield spots. Keep an eye on this kid, he's primed for a big sophomore year...

IF Jake Harvey: 5-foot-11, 165- pound So.

-> Another youngster with oodles of potential, Harvey is yet another guy who could be primed for a breakout season after going through his lumps as a freshman. He played in 32 games, making 26 starts, and batted .255 with four doubles, one triple, one home run, and eight RBI. Harvey is certainly another guy to watch as he showed flashes of being a very good player a year ago...

IF Ryan Ober: 5-foot-11, 185- pound Jr.

-> The starting first baseman for most of the 2019 season, Ober returns to Corvallis for his junior season looking to be consistent on both sides. He boasts solid experience and had a solid sophomore campaign, playing in 45 games, making 39 starts, and batting .266 with nine doubles, three home runs, and 22 RBI. Ober is a guy who could surprise right away with his consistent play behind the plate and on the bag as he could be the Beavers' starting first baseman right out the gate.

IF Jake Dukart: 6-foot-1, 200- pound So.

-> A former quarterback on the Oregon State football team, Dukart left the pigskin for the seams as he committed full-time to baseball in late 2018. Since then, Dukart played a full season for the Beavers in 2019 where he played in 37 games and sported averages of .210 with three doubles and 12 RBI. He's a candidate to seize one of the open infield spots on day one as he boasts a high IQ and great fundamentals.

IF/OF Zach Clayton: 6-foot-2, 216-pound Rs-So.

-> Perhaps known best for scoring the tying-run against Arkansas in game two of the 2018 National Championship series as a pinch-runner, Clayton will be looking to crack the Beavers' rotation in 2020. While he's listed as an IF/OF, he's probably more suited for infield work.

IF Wade Meckler: 5-foot-10, 175-pound So.

-> After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2019 (20 games, two starts), Meckler could be in line for an increased workload in 2020 as the Beavers look to fill the infield. Given the talent of those around him, I'd say he's in line for a first off the pine role, but we didn't see a ton of him last year, so it's still too early to say for sure.