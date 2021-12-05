Oregon State LB Avery Roberts Won't Play In LA Bowl Due To Surgery

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Pac-12's leading tackler won't be playing in Oregon State's LA Bowl matchup against Utah State...

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced during his LA Bowl press conference that linebacker Avery Roberts won't be playing against the Aggies as he had minor surgery last week that will keep him out of the contest.

"Avery will not play in the bowl game," Smith said. "He's not opting out, he had minor surgery last week that will keep him out of this game."

After having to leave the Arizona State game early with an ankle injury, Roberts returned to the starting lineup against Oregon the following week but was still limited because of the injury.

With Roberts out, look for Kyrei Fisher and Jack Colletto to see increased snaps at inside linebacker alongside fellow starter Omar Speights...