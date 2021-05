BeaversEdge - Oregon State Lands 2021 SF Glenn Taylor

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle secured a commitment from 2021 small forward Glenn Taylor on Monday evening.

Taylor was down to a final two of Oregon State and New Mexico, but the Beavers were able to close the deal and secure his services.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during his senior season. He shot 56% from the floor, 31% from behind the arc, and 73% from the free-throw line.

Taylor, a native of Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep HS) represents the lone incoming high school recruit this offseason as the other five newcomers have had previous stops at the college level.

He'll join guards Dashawn Davis, Tre' Williams, & Xzavier Malone-Key, forward Ahmad Rand, and center Chol Marial as the newcomers this offseason.