It was a great weekend for Oregon State football as four Beavers fulfilled their dreams of making it to the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive back Nahshon Wright with the 99th overall pick in the third round, and running back Jermar Jefferson was also selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round. Defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed and defensive back Isaiah Dunn were also signed to the Jets as undrafted free agents.

BeaversEdge takes a look at how they stacked up as recruits below.