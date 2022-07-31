Oregon State Makes the Top Five for Nevada OL Ed Haynes

Oregon State has been rolling on the recruiting trail since the beginning of June and they're looking to keep that train rolling. On Saturday, 2023 offensive lineman Ed Haynes out of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada released his top four. Haynes had also received offers from Arizona State and Utah State during his recruitment.



Among the top four for Haynes was the Oregon State Beavers, they join Campbell, Hawaii, and UNLV in his final grouping. The three-star prospect is Nevada's 10th best prospect overall and the state's third best ranked ofefnsive linemen beihnd Arizona commitmetn Elijha Payne and Stanford commitment Zak Yamauchi. Nevada is a state the Beavers have had success in with the 2023 recruiting cycle as they nabbed defensive lineman Kelze Howard out of Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBhbmQgZm9yZW1vc3QgaSB3aWxsIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsg YWxsIG9mIHRoZSBjb2FjaGVzIHRoYXQgaGF2ZSByZWNydWl0ZWQgbWUgaW4g dGhpcyBwcm9jZXNzLEl0IHRydWx5IG1lYW5zIGEgbG90LiBBbHRob3VnaCBp IHdpbGwgbGVhdmUgbXkgcmVjcnVpdG1lbnQgb3BlbiwgdGhlc2UgYXJlIHRo ZSBzY2hvb2xzIGkgd2lsbCBiZSBmb2N1c2luZyBvbiBmb3IgcmlnaHQgbm93 8J+Zj/Cfj74uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmFuZ3Vs bz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmFuZ3VsbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVnQmlnZ2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0JpZ2dpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRh bWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB R1RHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb25I dWZmbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NpaVJVRVJlcWMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DaWlSVUVSZXFjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVkIEhheW5lc+KE ou+4jyAoQEVkSGF5bmVzNzdfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VkSGF5bmVzNzdfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUzNDc4ODYxMzM3MTYxNzI5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Beavers have been recruiting Haynes now for just a few months, originally extending a scholarship offer to the Lousiana-born offensive linemen in May. To our records, Haynes has yet to make any visits to Corvallis but now with a top four released, a visit could be coming in the upcoming months. As of Monday, it will once again be a dead period for college football prospects, that dead period will lift on September 1. However, programs with home games prior to September 1 can host recruits on campus for those games.