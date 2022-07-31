Oregon State Makes the Top Five for Nevada OL Ed Haynes
Oregon State has been rolling on the recruiting trail since the beginning of June and they're looking to keep that train rolling. On Saturday, 2023 offensive lineman Ed Haynes out of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada released his top four. Haynes had also received offers from Arizona State and Utah State during his recruitment.
Among the top four for Haynes was the Oregon State Beavers, they join Campbell, Hawaii, and UNLV in his final grouping. The three-star prospect is Nevada's 10th best prospect overall and the state's third best ranked ofefnsive linemen beihnd Arizona commitmetn Elijha Payne and Stanford commitment Zak Yamauchi.
Nevada is a state the Beavers have had success in with the 2023 recruiting cycle as they nabbed defensive lineman Kelze Howard out of Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas.
The Beavers have been recruiting Haynes now for just a few months, originally extending a scholarship offer to the Lousiana-born offensive linemen in May. To our records, Haynes has yet to make any visits to Corvallis but now with a top four released, a visit could be coming in the upcoming months.
As of Monday, it will once again be a dead period for college football prospects, that dead period will lift on September 1. However, programs with home games prior to September 1 can host recruits on campus for those games.
While Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class features 14 commitments after Carthage (TX) wideout Motnrel Hatten's commitment on Thursday, the Beavers still hold just one commitment on the offensive line. That commitment is in the form of Billings (MT) offensive tackle Jacob Anderson. The position group will be one to keep a close eye on over the next few months as we head towards the Early Signing Period in December and National Signing Day in February.
