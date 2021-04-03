BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Spring Preview: Offensive/Defensive Line

Jordan Whittley - 6-foot-1 - 358 pound - R-Sr.

Jeromy Reichner - 6-foot-2 - 274 pound - R-Sr.

Simon Sandberg - 6-foot-3 - 278 pound - R-Jr.

Isaac Hodgins - 6-foot - 265 pound Jr.

Tavis Shippen - 6-foot-4 - 287 pound - R-So.

Keishon Dawkins - 6-foot-5 - 267 pound - R-So.

James Rawls - 6-foot-2 -268 pound - R-So.

Kelsen Hennessy - 6-foot-5 - 263 pound - R-Fr.

Evan Bennett - 6-foot-1 - 296 pound - R-Fr.

Cory Stover - 6-foot-6 -249 pound - R-Fr.

Sione Lolohea - 6-foot-3 -250 pound - Fr.

Omarion Fa'amoe - 6-foot-2 -270 pound - Fr.

Spin-> If there's a position group that Oregon State fans have been waiting to come around since the arrival of head coach Jonathan Smith, it's the defensive line.

Hampered by a lack of scholarship bodies when they first arrived, it's been an uphill climb for defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa's group over the past couple of seasons. While there's been some steady improvement, the lack of consistent production up front has been a real Achilles heel at times.

The Beavers didn't land the marquee defensive lineman that we thought they'd pursue via the transfer portal, so that leads me to believe that the coaching staff is confident with this group as it heads into the spring session.