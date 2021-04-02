BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Spring Preview: Secondary & Linebackers

Oregon State Football Spring Preview: Secondary & Linebackers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team set to kick-off the fourth year of the Jonathan Smith era with the start of spring football on April 6th, BeaversEdge.com begins the first of a three-part series previewing the team.
Today, we start with the secondary and linebackers...
Only scholarship players included...
MORE: MBB: G Julien Franklin Enters Transfer Portal | Mailbag: Best Moment; Recruiting Updates; Spring Football
Linebackers
ILB's
Doug Taumoelau - 6-foot-2 - 242 pound - Rs-Sr.
Avery Roberts - 6-foot-1 - 225 pound - Rs-Jr.
Kyrei Fisher - 6-foot-1 - 230 pound - Rs-Jr.
Jack Colletto - 6-foot-3 - 238 pound - Rs-Jr.
Omar Speights - 6-foot-1 - 232 pound - So.
Michael Erhart - 6-foot - 217 pound Rs-Fr.
Jason Walling Jr. - 6-foot-1 - 216 pound - Fr.
John Miller - 6-foot-1 - 201 pound - Fr.
OLB's
Andrzej Hughes-Murray - 6-foot-2 - 244 pound - Rs-Sr.
John McCartan - 6-foot-5 - 226 pound - Jr.
Addison Gumbs - 6-foot-3 - 250 pound - Rs-So.
Riley Sharp - 6-foot-6 - 240 pound - Rs-So.
Ryan Franke - 6-foot-3 - 216 pound - Rs.Fr
Shane Kady - 6-foot-2 - 214 pound - Fr.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spin-> Despite losing Hamilcar Rashed to the NFL Draft, and Matthew Tago & Isaac Garcia to the transfer portal, Oregon State's linebacking corps is shaking out to be one of the most experienced and seasoned units on the roster heading into spring.
Starting on the inside, the Beavers will return the Pac-12's leading and second-leading tacklers in 2020 in Avery Roberts and Omar Speights, respectively. The duo is arguably the best inside-backer tandem in the conference and should be a force again in 2021.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news