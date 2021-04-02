BeaversEdge - Melton Hits Three Home Runs In 17-3 Win Over Utah

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Melton hit three home runs, including a seventh-inning grand slam, to highlight a big night for the Oregon State offense in a 17-3 win over Utah Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State finished with five home runs, including back-to-back shots by Ryan Ober and Garret Forrester in the Beavers’ five-run fifth inning. Melton opened OSU’s scoring with a third-inning solo blast that tied the game at one.

He then highlighted a seven-run seventh inning with his first career grand slam.

Melton capped his night with a solo home run in the eighth, becoming the first Beaver with three in the same game since Andy Jarvis on March 11, 2001 versus Washington State.

Melton went 4-for-5 with seven RBI as he also doubled home a run in the fifth. He extended his hit streak to five games; he is 14-for-19 during the streak with nine RBI, four home runs, a double and a triple.

Overall, Oregon State (20-5 overall, 7-1 Pac-12 Conference) tallied 17 hits against the Utes; Joe Casey and Preston Jones both had three while with Troy Claunch and Andy Armstrong tallied two apiece.

Down 2-1 entering OSU’s half of the fifth, the Beavers put five on the board; Melton opened the inning’s scoring with an RBI double, then watched as Claunch put OSU up for good with a sacrifice fly. Melton then scored on a wild pitch, paving the way for back-to-back home runs from Ober and Forrester.

OSU scored two in the sixth before the seven-run seventh pushed the Beavers to a 12-run lead. Armstrong, Wade Meckler and Jake Dukart also drove in runs in the inning.

Kevin Abel made his seventh start of the season and picked up his third win. He went six innings, scattering three hits and two runs. His counterpart, Utah’s (5-15, 2-6) Kyle Robeniol, took the loss to drop to 1-3. He allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings.

Next Up

The teams conclude the series Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. PT.

On The Hill

Oregon State is set to send left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (2-1, 1.93) to the mound Saturday. Utah is set to counter with right-handed pitcher David Watson (1-3, 5.68).

Fifth-Inning Magic

Oregon State scored five runs in the fifth inning Friday, a day after posting three in the series opener. The Beavers have tallied those eight runs on 10 hits and two walks.

Notables

- Melton became the second Beaver this season to hit a grand slam; Ober also did so on Feb. 20 against New Mexico.

- Melton is also the second Beaver with seven RBI in a game. Casey had seven on Monday versus Washington.

- Ober and Forrester are the first OSU teammates with back-to-back home runs since Alex McGarry and Adley Rutschman on March 17, 2019 at UCLA.

- OSU reached double-figure hits for the seventh consecutive game.

- The win, coupled with a loss by USC to California, pushed the Beavers to a two-game lead in the Pac-12 Conference standings.

- The five home runs marked the most for the Beavers since OSU hit five on April 13, 2018 at Missouri State. It’s the most against a conference foe since the Beavers tallied seven against Washington on March 7, 2001.

OSU Athletics