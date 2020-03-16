On Sunday, head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon State picked up a commitment from Hood River (OR) offensive guard Henry Buckles.

Though the recruitment of the 2021 class took a bit of a halt with the announcement of a new dead period, Oregon State has done a great job putting themselves in a strong position for multiple recruits and saw their work pay off with Buckles' commitment.

Now that he has officially joined Alex Lemon in the class of 2021, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look what his commitment means for the program and what is next for the coaching staff.

