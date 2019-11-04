News More News
Oregon State Football Snap Counts: Heavy rotations highlight Arizona win

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team riding a wave of momentum following its third straight Pac-12 road win, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the OSU snap counts against Arizona.

* denotes starter

Quarterback
Player Total snaps Pass plays Run plays

Jake Luton*

71

31

40
Running Back
Player Total snaps Pass Run

Artavis Pierce*

35

19

16

Jermar Jefferson

32

8

24

BJ Baylor

4

4

0
Wide Receiver
Player Total snaps Pass Run

Isaiah Hodgins*

60

27

33

Trevon Bradford*

38

23

15

Champ Flemings

37

20

17

Tyjon Lindsey*

24

6

18

Jesiah Irish

10

4

6

Anthony Gould

1

1

0
