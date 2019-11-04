Oregon State Football Snap Counts: Heavy rotations highlight Arizona win
With the Oregon State football team riding a wave of momentum following its third straight Pac-12 road win, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the OSU snap counts against Arizona.
Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.
RELATED: Recruits react to OSU's 56-38 victory over Arizona | The 3-2-1: OSU remains undefeated in Pac-12 road play | Highlights + Social Media Reaction: OSU knocks off UA
* denotes starter
Quarterback
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|
Jake Luton*
|
71
|
31
|
40
Running Back
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Artavis Pierce*
|
35
|
19
|
16
|
Jermar Jefferson
|
32
|
8
|
24
|
BJ Baylor
|
4
|
4
|
0
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Isaiah Hodgins*
|
60
|
27
|
33
|
Trevon Bradford*
|
38
|
23
|
15
|
Champ Flemings
|
37
|
20
|
17
|
Tyjon Lindsey*
|
24
|
6
|
18
|
Jesiah Irish
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Anthony Gould
|
1
|
1
|
0
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news