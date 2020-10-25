BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Quotes of the Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Jonathan Smith on the Beavers' red zone execution

"We executed at a high level in the red zone last year, and now those pieces aren't here. (Isaiah) Hodgins was a big-time red zone threat and Jake (Luton) really knew how to make the right decisions down there. We've got to re-create, and it might look a little different, but we've got a lot of guys who can catch the ball and we've got a physical running game."

Smith on the defensive backs, and who's stood out to him

"Akili Arnold is having a great camp. I think Alex Austin is leading the secondary in interceptions. Rezjohn Wright is really learning things quickly and looks good. Alton Julian has come along and made some plays. Isaiah Dunn had a good scrimmage and made some really nice tackles. We're going to play four or five at a time, and we've got eight or nine guys we really like."

Secondary coach Blue Adams on DB's creating turnovers

"We need to create more turnovers... that has to be our key contribution to the defense," Adams said. "We have to do a better job at maximizing our opportunities to take the ball away. It's going to be critical to be able to create more possessions for the offense."

Tristan Gebbia on the offense gaining rhythm

"There's a lot that goes into the offense... making reads, throwing and catching the ball, and the more time you spend doing it, the better you get at it. Over the course of the last week, we had installs coming in that we executed well, and we took it over to live-action really well. We did good things today, but the job isn't over until the season is.

Smith on special teams' work during the scrimmage

"I thought our special teams' work was really good today and it was important to get those guys in a live setting. We wanted to get Everett (Hayes) some kicking situations in different spots, and I was pleased with how he handled it."

Smith on the upcoming week

This is going to be a big evaluation week for us coming off this tape. We're definitely getting closer to playing a game. The team knows that there will be one or two more practices based on evaluation before we need to start creating 1's, 2's, and 3's."