BeaversEdge - 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Scrimmage

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up its second and final scrimmage of fall camp in preparation for its Nov. 7th opener against Washington State, BeaversEdge.com gives you five important takeaways...

After getting the rust off in what was described by the coaches and players as a 'sloppy' first scrimmage last Saturday, the Beavers were able to flip a 180 and turn in one of the better scrimmages under head coach Jonathan Smith's tenure this time around.

"This was one of the better scrimmages we've ever had since I've been here," Smith said.

With the Nov. 7th home-opener against Washington State growing ever-closer, there's no doubt that the offense wanted to get the taste of the last scrimmage out of their mouths.

"I'm very pleased," Smith said. "I thought it was very clean football and we did some really good offensively from the start, including the opening drive that went 13 plays for 98 yards, and overcame a penalty in the red zone. I thought the offense played well today."

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who's strongly made his case to be the Beavers' starter, loved how the team responded in practice this past week.

"With how much we improved from the last scrimmage, it was a really great turnaround for us and really a testament to our coaching staff," Gebbia said. "We had to pick things up and it was a big pride thing for us this week."

The defense largely won the first scrimmage because the offense wasn't sharp and didn't react well to the pressure the defense was forcing. This time around, the offense was determined to be much better.

"From an A-to-F scale, I'd give us an A-, B+ today as far as the offense goes," running back Jermar Jefferson said. "I feel like we could have done better, but it was a huge improvement from where we were last week."

The Beaver offense took that to heart in film study and scrimmage this past week as they were determined to have a much better performance against their defensive counterparts.

"The details and execution in the first scrimmage, especially on offense, were not there," Smith said. "A week's worth of work later, this looked a whole lot cleaner. I like this group a lot because they force each other to improve and be the best they can each day. If you don't bring your A-game each day, you're going to get exposed."