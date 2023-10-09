PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State’s Joshua Gray and DJ Uiagalelei have both received weekly honors from the Pac-12, the conference announced Monday.

Gray has been named the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time this season, while Uiagalelei has been selected as the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week. That is his first selection of the season.

Gray and the OSU offensive line paved the way for the Beavers to total 499 yards against California in the Beavers’ 52-40 win over the Golden Bears Saturday in Berkeley. OSU totaled 203 on the ground and 296 through the air, and did not allow a sack while giving up just two tackles for loss totaling 3 yards. Gray’s first Offensive Lineman of the Week honor came after the Beavers’ win over San Diego State in mid-September.

Uiagalelei was 19-of-25 for 275 yards and five touchdowns in the win for his first Pac-12 honor of the year. His performance against the Golden Bears also netted him Davey O’Brien Great 8 honors. Uiagalelei’s five touchdown passes tied a career-high for the junior, who also threw for five last season against Wake Forest. He has now thrown for 13 touchdowns this season while running for a team-best five.

Gray, Uiagalelei and the Beavers now turn their attention to this week’s matchup with No. 18 UCLA. Saturday’s game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium, and it will air live on FOX.

