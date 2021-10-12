PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

We have officially hit the halfway point of the 2021-2022 college football season. Oregon State is currently sitting at 4-2 with a bye week this week, so we figured that now would be a good time to take a look at which freshman have played the most so far this season.

According to Oregon State's online roster, there are over 70 players on the team currently listed as a freshman (true and redshirt), with many of those players being on the team since 2019 because of the COVID rules from last season.

15 of those freshman have seen over 10 snaps, and below we take a look at which has played the most so far for the Beavers.

* = indicates that the player has been with the team for one season or more but is still listed as a true or redshirt freshman on the Oregon State roster because of the COVID rule

*minimum 10 snaps