Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Second String
-> With Russell Wilson set to miss at least four weeks of action due to an injured finger, Luton was elevated to the active roster behind starting QB Geno Smith prior to the Seahawks' 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh.
With Wilson remaining on the shelf for at least the next couple of weeks, Luton will likely hang onto the backup role...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson made his season debut in the 34-11 loss to Cincinnati. Jefferson didn't record any statistics but played a total of nine snaps on kickoff and punt return coverage.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second String
-> Due to injuries in the Bears' backfield, Nall was activated in advance of the Bears' 24-14 loss to Green Bay. He didn't take any carries, nor was targeted as a receiver, but he did play a total of 14 snaps on special teams.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> Pierce was also elevated to the active roster ahead of the loss to Green Bay, playing a total of two snaps on special teams.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 31-3 loss to Indianapolis, Cooks secured nine of his 13 targets for 89 yards. He averaged 9.9 yards per catch and had a long reception of 20 yards on the day.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was signed to the Eagles' practice squad last week... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> Brandel is currently on the Vikings’ practice squad…
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String
-> In Kansas City's 31-13 win over Washington, Remmers started at left tackle and played a total of 82 snaps.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR
-> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 37-14 win over Cleveland, Harlow played a total of seven snaps on special teams.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad
-> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay, Nelson started at one of the corner spots and finished with five tackles and one pass deflection.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 35-29 win over New England, Wright played 21 snaps on special teams, recording one fumble recovered.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 34-31 loss to Tennessee, Poyer tallied four tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection. He returned his INT for 17 yards...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String