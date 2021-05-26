Oregon State DL Evan Bennett Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Evan Bennett has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pounder is coming off a 2020 season that saw him play in seven games, making two starts and recording 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

During his redshirt season in 2019, Bennett played in two games (Cal Poly & Washington State) and recorded two tackles.

From Mater Dei High School in California, Bennett was a three-star recruit and one of Jonathan Smith's better gets on the recruiting trail in 2019 as he was given a 5.6 overall rank by the Rivals Rankings.

With Bennett no longer in the fold, the Beavers have 10 scholarship defensive linemen in Jeromy Reichner, Keonte Schad, Isaac Hodgins, Simon Sandberg, James Rawls, Tavis Shippen, Kelsen Hennessy, Cory Stover, Sione Lolohea, & Omarion Fa'amoe.