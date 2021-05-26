The EDGE Podcast: Recapping Spring Football & Previewing Official Visitors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus recap the biggest takeaways from spring football and look ahead to June, where the Beavers are set to have a bevy of official visitors...

MORE: Cooper Hjerpe Named National Pitcher Of The Week | The 3-2-1: Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class So Far