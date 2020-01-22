Thursday, Jan. 22nd



UCLA (9-9, 2-3 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (12-6, 2-4)

Spin-> If there was ever a must-win game for the Beavers just six games into Pac-12 play, it's this matchup against the Bruins. Following a road trip where the Beavers did little to prove that their inconsistencies are in the rearview mirror in contrasting losses to Washington and Washington State, the Beavers need a win to rebuild confidence and momentum. Luckily, the Beavers seem to always play UCLA tough in Gill... they've won five of the last seven meetings in Corvallis and will be motivated to get the sting of the UW/WSU losses out of their systems. Despite the Beavers not looking great on the road a week ago, this is still a very talented team that features one of the conference's very best in Tres Tinkle and has the capability of winning on any given night. I like the Beavers over the Bruins on Thursday night...

Saturday, Jan. 24th

USC (15-3, 4-1) vs Oregon State (12-6, 2-4)

Spin-> The stronger of the two L.A. opponents, the USC Trojans find themselves tied for the Pac-12 lead with Stanford entering Thursday's games. The Men of Troy always seem to be competitive and near the top of the Pac-12 with Andy Enfield at the helm and this year looks to be no different. Outside of a blowout loss to Washington in Seattle, USC has proven to be a very tough opponent and will certainly pose challenges for the Beavers. USC senior F Nick Rakocevic (Big G's cousin) always seems to have good games against the Beavers, so keeping him in check will go a long way towards getting the win. The Beavers are in dire need of a sweep this weekend to pull even in conference play, and there's no doubt this will be the tougher of the two games. The Beavers have struggled to put it together for an entire weekend, but we've seen the glimpses... could this be the weekend we see the team execute for 40 minutes twice?