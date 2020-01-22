Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Of all schools in California, one that Oregon State tends to recruit pretty hard is MIssion Viejo. The Beavs have targeted multiple players from Mission Viejo in years past, and have a couple targets there in the 2021 cycle including wide receiver standout Mavin Anderson.

Anderson has blown up and has offers from pretty much everywhere in the country such as Auburn, Nebraska, Oregon State, Duke and many more. As more schools take notice, Anderson is excited for the recruitment process to continue.

“Everything is going good right now,” Anderson said. “School is good, football is good, track is good, everything is good. I’m extremely excited for what’s to come. I’m just looking forward to all of it and enjoying the process.”

RELATED: Evaluating Oregon State's O-line Room | PODCAST: Breaking down Morano and talkin' WBB/MBB