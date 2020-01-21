Oregon State Beavers Podcast: Breaking down Morano and talkin' WBB/MBB
It's another edition of The Edge Podcast!
Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge.com recruiting analyst Jared Halus and BeaversEdge.com writer/KBVR Play by Play voice Mitch Monge.
Slaughter and Halus break down Oregon State's newest gridiron commit Tyler Morano and look ahead to February's signing period, while Monge joins the fold to bring the latest on Oregon State men's and women's basketball.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.