The Oregon State men's basketball team held practice today that was open to the media, and BeaversEdge.com was live inside Gill Coliseum to take in the action.

- The Beavers’ pace is improved… It’s noticeable in practice that the team wants to spread the floor and move up and down quickly. OSU is versatile in the sense that they have a lot of depth, length, and fitness. Tinkle called this team his deepest ever and given the amount of depth, the Beavers will look to be more up-tempo and push the ball.

- Gligorije Rakocevic has really improved his fitness and vocal leadership. He was often calling out plays and telling young bigs Jack Wilson, Kylor Kelley, and Jack Wilson where to be in terms of positions and assignments. He looks like he’s in the best shape of his life and will be a key cog in the middle for this Oregon State squad. Associate head coach Kerry Rupp, who handles most of the big man coaching, lauded Big G’s effort and desire in practice on multiple occasions.

- Another player who looks like he’s improved heavily in the offseason is Zach Reichle. The former Oregon High School player of the year earned valuable minutes as a three-and-D player last season and this year he could do much more for the Beavers. His three-point shooting has only improved, and he looks bigger, stronger, and faster this season.

