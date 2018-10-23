Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 11:34:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Laumea recaps Oregon State visit; talks what's next in his recruitment

Wbe11zmjjqpplv8gh3cx
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Rialto (Calif.) Eisenhower offensive tackle Sataoa Laumea was a big official visitor this past weekend for the Oregon State Beavers. It was the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder's first official visit and firs...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}