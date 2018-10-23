BeaversEdge.com

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes will be playing its Homecoming game, and it will be a Homecoming of sorts for Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who held the same position at Colorado from 2013-2017 under head coach Mike MacIntyre.

Lindgren was calling plays for the Buffaloes during Oregon State's last road win, which came at Colorado in 2014.

"Boulder is a great town, great school. It's going to be a great opportunity for us," Lindgren said.

Oregon State looks to have more offensive success against Lindgren's old team than they did against Cal on Saturday. Not only were the Beavers only able to muster up one touchdown in an ugly 49-7 loss, they put their defense in tough positions all afternoon long.

"A lot more frustration than positive things for sure," Lindgren said about the offensive performance against Cal. "Too many negative plays. We didn't run the ball effectively. That really hurt us and put a lot of pressure on our pass protection and our quarterback.

"I thought quarterback-wise, it was one of our most inconsistent games we played. We have to get better production out of that position -- make better decisions with the football.

"It really reminded me of our Arizona game. I felt like it was uncharacteristic of how our offense has been this year. We've got to get better."

MORE: The Dam Board

We'll see how the rest of the season plays out, but in looking at the Beavers' schedule, the Cal game may have been OSU's best chance at winning a Pac-12 game this season. Facing Colorado, USC, Washington, Stanford, and Oregon will be a tough way to finish the season.

"Our guys were disappointed," Lindgren said of the loss. "It was a homecoming game, a great Saturday in Corvallis. Everyone was fired up. We just didn't perform really well. I think everyone was embarrassed and disappointed in how they performed ... We told our guys that we have a decision to make this week on how we want this season to look and how we want this week to look. I was pleased with the way the guys came out and worked in practice today. I'm optimistic that way."

During head coach Jonathan Smith's press conference on Monday, he announced that quarterback Conor Blount was in concussion protocol. Also, he noted that Jake Luton practiced during Sunday's light practice and hopes that he will be ready for this Saturday.

Jack Colletto and even redshirt freshman Aidan Willard will need to be ready to step in against Colorado. if needed.

"Aidan will get some reps this week," Lindgren said. "He'll probably get more than he normally does. Jake is progressing. Hopefully he's ready for this Saturday. We'll keep him coming, and Jack will continue to get some reps as well. We'll continue to look at the situation with Conor."

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!