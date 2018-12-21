BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

According to Oregon State's commitment list on Rivals, the Beavers have 15 signees and the No. 72 class in the country.

Not a very good class, right?

Wrong.

Transfers are not taken into account on that list, so the likes of Tristan Gebbia, Avery Roberts, Addison Gumbs, and Tyjon Lindsey, who were all highly ranked four-star recruits in the class of 2017, are not included.

And now, add another coveted, big-time addition to the OSU football team in graduate transfer center Nathan Eldridge.

"After talking with my parents and support system, I am committing to Oregon State University to continue my academic and football career," Eldridge tweeted. "I first want to thank Coach Smith and Coach (Michalczik) for this opportunity.

"I also want to thank the rest of the Oregon State staff to include the graduate assistants for making me feel welcomed on my official visit."

Sumner Houston, who was a two-year starting center for the Beavers, has exhausted his eligibility, and Eldridge will take over the starting role.

With Eldridge in the center of the Beavs' line, Oregon State has answered a big question mark for the 2019 season, and OSU's offensive line looks pretty promising with seasoned veterans Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka returning, as well as Brandon Kipper and Jake Levengood, who are primed for breakout seasons and have enormous potential.

"To Beaver Nation: You will get 100 percent effort each and every Saturday," said Eldridge in his tweet. "I look forward to earning your respect and excited to become part of Beaver Nation!"

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Eldridge started all 12 games for Arizona, and in 2017, he started all 13 games and was an honorable mention for the All Pac-12 team. Eldridge was one the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List coming into the 2018 season, but missed the entire season with what is believed to have been a knee injury.

Eldridge was recruited by Jim Michalczik when he was at Arizona.

2019 will be Eldridge's redshirt senior season but he could possibly be granted a sixth year of eligibility.

