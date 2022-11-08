Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap
With the ninth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Free Agent
-> After spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, Luton is currently a free agent after being waived on Nov. 1st...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Cooks didn't play in Houston's 29-17 loss to Philadelphia. After not being traded at the trade deadline, head coach Lovie Smith said it was a coach's decision not to play Cooks... We'll see if he's back in the mix this next week or if he remains out...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - TBD
-> The Bills released Hodgins on Nov. 1st and he was subsequently claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. The move reunites Hodgins with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll as both were with Buffalo when Hodgins was drafted...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - 3rd/4th String
-> In Houston's 29-17 loss to Philly, Quitoriano made his season debut! He played a total of 19 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target from QB Davis Mills for a two-yard touchdown!
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 29-17 win over Houston, Seumalo started his ninth-straight contest at right guard, playing 65 snaps in the victory.
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 20-17 win over Washington, Brandel saw action for just the fourth time this season as he played five special teams snaps via the field goal unit...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String
-> In Arizona's 31-21 loss to Seattle, Harlow played on special teams, seeing action on three snaps via the field goal unit...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 29-17 loss to Philly, Nelson finished with five tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String
-> Wright and the Cowboys were idle this week...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 20-17 loss to the Jets, Poyer was held out due to the elbow injury suffered against Green Bay the week prior. It's unclear when he's set to return to action...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> Dunn saw action on special teams in Seattle's 31-21 win over Arizona, playing 17 snaps via the kickoff, kick return, punt, and punt return units...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 42-21 loss to Cincinnati, Hekker was busy, punting five times for a total of 270 yards. He averaged 54 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long punt of 63 yards on the afternoon...
