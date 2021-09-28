Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap
With the third week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String
-> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the loss to Minnesota.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 19-17 loss to Baltimore.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 24-9 loss to Carolina, Cooks was once again the Texans' leading receiver as he hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 112 yards. Cooks is off to a blazing start this season and currently finds himself as the NFL's third leading receiver by yardage.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 41-21 loss to Dallas, Seumalo started at left-guard.
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 30-17 loss to Seattle.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String
-> Remmers didn't see action in KC's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR
-> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> Harlow was signed to the Cardinal's active roster in advance of the game against Jacksonville this past weekend. While he didn't start at left guard, he ended up playing more snaps than the starter as he logged 37 total in the Cardinals' victory.
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 41-21 loss to Dallas, Nelson was fifth on the team in tackles, finishing with five total and three solo.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 41-21 win over Philadelphia, Wright played on special teams but didn't record any statistics.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 43-21 win over Washington, Poyer recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> Dunn saw action in New York's 26-0 loss to Denver on special teams, but didn't record any statistics.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 34-24 win over Tampa Bay, Hekker punted three times for 119 yards. He landed all three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 50 yards..
